Two Big Bangs For Colt Pistols At Heritage

-
-
Clars Fine Art & Antique Auction
Dec 16-17, 2017Swann Galleries Illustration Art
Dec 14-14, 2017
-
Applebrook Auctions Presents The Something
Dec 14-14, 2017Du Mouchelles Auction
Dec 15-17, 2017
-
Published: December 11, 2017
DALLAS — Two revolvers owned by Texas Ranger Col. John Coffee “Jack” Hays sold for a combined $745,000 in Heritage Auctions’ Arms and Armor, Civil War and Militaria Auction December 10. A cased Whitneyville-Hartford Transition Dragoon presented to Hays by Sam Colt sold for $432,500. Deemed by experts in the hobby to be the most significant Texan-American arm to ever be offered to the public, it is the first known presentation by Samuel Colt.
Then the first Colt Civilian Model Walker single-action revolver attributed to Hays, with serial no. 1001, sold for $312,500. The Walker revolver—the first gun of the Civilian series of 100—was considered completely original by several noted firearms experts. For more information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.
McInnis Sells Newly Discovered
Warhol Love Tokens
December 12, 2017
USS ‘Constitution’ Scrimshaw & Cane Take First Place At Skinner
December 12, 2017
Martin Bros. Birds Fly At Waddington’s
December 11, 2017
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036