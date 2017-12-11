Two Big Bangs For Colt Pistols At Heritage

DALLAS — Two revolvers owned by Texas Ranger Col. John Coffee “Jack” Hays sold for a combined $745,000 in Heritage Auctions’ Arms and Armor, Civil War and Militaria Auction December 10. A cased Whitneyville-Hartford Transition Dragoon presented to Hays by Sam Colt sold for $432,500. Deemed by experts in the hobby to be the most significant Texan-American arm to ever be offered to the public, it is the first known presentation by Samuel Colt.

Then the first Colt Civilian Model Walker single-action revolver attributed to Hays, with serial no. 1001, sold for $312,500. The Walker revolver—the first gun of the Civilian series of 100—was considered completely original by several noted firearms experts. For more information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.