$100,000 Wilkes Booth Reward Broadside Brings $275,000 For Heritage

DALLAS, TEXAS — A $100,000 Reward Broadside issued by the United States War Department, April 20, 1865, created after John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln, sold for a record $275,000, to lead Heritage Auctions’ September 25-26 Americana & Political Auction, including the Brook Mahoney Collection of George Washington Inaugural Buttons.

The $100,000 reward for the broadside created for the manhunt that has been called the most important in American history was an enormous sum at the time, equating to roughly $1.6 million today. Half was designated for the arrest of Booth, “in addition to any reward offered by Municipal Authorities or State Executives,” while $25,000 for the apprehension of John H. Surratt (misspelled “Surrat”) and David C. Herold (misspelled “Harold”). Signed in print by Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton, this broadside, which carried anestimate of $50,000+, is one of just a handful of copies known to remain in existence.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a longer sale recap will appear in a future issue.