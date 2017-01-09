Video: Hamilton Set Designer Creates Exhibition Concept For Sotheby’s Sale

NEW YORK CITY — Sotheby’s partnered with David Korins, set designer of the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton to create an exhibition concept for Americana Week 2017. Joined by specialist Selby Kiffer, Korins examines the documents to be offered in their 18 January sale Alexander Hamilton: An Important Family Archive of Letters and Manuscripts that helped inspire the broadway production. For more information, www.sothebys.com.