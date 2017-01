SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — An original Harry S. Truman signed Potsdam Proclamation has surfaced at Witherell’s January 11-25 Firearms and Militaria auction. The typewritten document was collected by Secret Service Agent Elmer R. Hipsley and passed down through his estate. This previously unknown copy has been discreetly stored within a map of Berlin since Mr. Hipsley’s passing in 1968. The Potsdam Declaration was the United States’ final warning to the Japanese before dropping the atomic bomb, promising “prompt and utter destruction.” For more information, http://witherells.com.