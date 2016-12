Video: Fashion Masterworks At The Met

NEW YORK CITY — “In this exhibition, we present 60 fashion masterworks, spanning three centuries of sartorial history. Each stands as a vivid expression of its time, and together they reveal how the criteria for defining a fashion masterwork shifts depending on the era of creation,” said assistant curator Jessica Regan. The short video provides a brief visual introduction to The Costume Institute’s fall 2016 exhibition, “Masterworks: Unpacking Fashion.” The exhibition is on at the Metropolitan Museum of Art 5th Avenue location and continues through February 5, 2017. For more information, http://www.metmuseum.org/exhibitions/listings/2016/masterworks.