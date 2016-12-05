Top Picks: Carved In Time

In 1937, William Edmondson was the first African American artist to be given a one man show at the Museum of Modern Art. Eighty years later, his works achieve prices in the six figures, earning him the esteem of being one of America’s most valuable Twentieth Century folk artists. A sculpture by the great William Edmondson, a presidential timepiece, choice examples of early American furniture and plenty more are lined up in this week’s top picks.

CASE ANTIQUES

Sale Date: January 21, 2017

Lot 0175

William Edmondson (American/Tennessee, 1874-1951)

“The Nursing Supervisor,” carved limestone sculpture depicting a woman with long hair, long skirt and apron in a standing position, one arm folded slightly above the other. 13 ½ height by 5″ width x 8 ½ depth inches. Circa 1940.

Estimate: $80/90,000

RAGO

Sale Date: January 21-22, 2017

Lot 10

George Ohr (1857-1918)

Exceptional, large vase with ribbon handles, in-body twist and ruffled rim, rare raspberry, purple, green and gunmetal pigeon-feather glaze, Biloxi, MS, 1900. Stamped. 11¾ height by 6½ width inches.

Estimate: $65/95,000

SARASOTA ESTATE AUCTION

January 14-15, 2017

Lot 16

William Lippincott (1849-1920)

Initialed and dated 1893 lower right. Inscribed verso. Image size 11½ height by 20½ width inches. Oil on canvas board painting depicting the New York Skyline, Brooklyn Bridge and a faint image of the Statue of Liberty in the distance in a luminous sunset scene.

Estimate: $60/80,000

STAIR GALLERIES

Sale Date: January 25, 2017

Lot 82

Louis Lozowick (1892-1973)

“Storm Over Manhattan,” lithograph in black on wove paper, 1935, signed in pencil, from the edition of 189. 12¼ height by 15¾ width inches (sheet).

Estimate: $1/2,000

BLACKWELL AUCTIONS

Sale Date: January 14, 2017

Lot 300

Rare Theodore Roosevelt Presentation Pocket Watch

A 14k gold Waltham hunter pocket watch, presented by President Teddy Roosevelt in 1905 to a British ship captain for rescuing an American ship’s crew. The U.S. Presidential seal is engraved on the front cover, the recipient’s monogram engraved on the back cover. On the inside back, covering the movement, appears the following inscription: “From the President of the United States to William Watt, Captain of the British Steamship Athell in recognition of his humane services in affecting the rescue of the master and crew of the American Schooner ISLESBORO at sea Nov. 15, 1904.”

Estimate: $15/20,000

BREMO AUCTIONS

Sale Date: January 21, 2017

Lot 242

Massachusetts Mahogany & Satinwood Games Table

Very fine federal inlaid and figured satinwood and mahogany three-paneled front games table, possibly by John and/or Thomas Seymour, Massachusetts, circa 1800. With one gate leg. Measures 30¼ height by 38 width by 18¾ depth inches.

Estimate: $8/12,000

SOTHEBY’S

Sale Date: January 19, 2017

Lot 2132

The Important ‘Joshua Eyre’ Chippendale Games Table

Carved and figured mahogany, carving attributed to Richard Butts, Philadelphia, circa 1770. This games table is an exceptionally rare example of the form with hairy paw feet to survive from Colonial Philadelphia. Its mate in a private Pennsylvania collection was sold at Sotheby Parke Bernet Inc., May 11, 1974, sale 3638, lot 446 for $90,000. The surviving en suite hairy paw sofa is owned by Independence Hall and now resides at the Germantown White House also known as the Deshler-Morris house in Philadelphia.

Estimate: $300/500,000

CHRISTIE’S

Sale Date: January 20, 2017

Rembrandt Peale (1778-1860)

“George Washington,” 1859, signed Rembrandt Peale lower left; inscribed (later tracing of original) on reverse: “Painted by Rembrandt Peale/ in 1859/ from his Original portrait/ of 1795,” oil on canvas, 35 ¾ height x 29 width inches.

Estimate: $150/250,000

BRUNEAU & CO. AUCTIONEERS

Sale Date: January 14, 2017

Lot 65

Ames U.S Revenue Marine Service Sword

United States, Nineteenth Century. The sword possesses a 28-1/8″ blade marked on reverse ricasso “Ames / Mfg. Co. / Chicopee / Mass.” Blade etched with floral scroll and “U.S.R.M.” on obverse side and crest with balance scales and floral scroll on the reverse. The hilt with a brass wire wrapped rayskin grip, the crossguard is cast in relief “USRM” and the shield form langet is cast in relief with a federal eagle and shield. The pommel with quadrafoil relief leaf decoration. The scabbard is leather covered with three brass fitting adorned with a balance scale and key nine star crest insignia on top fitting with fouled anchor on center fitting.

Estimate: $2/3,000

AUCTION GALLERY OF THE PALM BEACHES

Sale Date: January 16, 2017

Lot 212

Fd. Berthould Louis XV Style Tall Case Clock

French, Nineteenth Century. The enamel dial signed ‘Fd. Berthoud A Paris’ movement numbered 2087, with Brevard Market stamp. The serpentine cross-banded king wood case surmounted by a gilt bronze cresting cast as a rooster atop a stack of books, the door with a bronze border and glazed lenticel, the conforming shaped base with a garland hung from leaf cast corner mounts, atop a plinth. 87 inches height.

Estimate: $7/9,000