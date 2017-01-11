HUDSON, N.Y. — Leading Stair Galleries’ New Years exposition auction January 13 auction was a lot of two Chinese tea dust glazed porcelain articles unassumingly estimated at $250-350. A bottle vase having an impressed pseudo reign mark and an oval tripod vase came from the estate of Charlton M. Theus, Jr. The duo achieved $25,200, including the buyer’s premium.

