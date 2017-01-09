Sandy L. Alderfer Passes Alderfer Auction Gavel Of Ownership To Sherry S. Russell

HATFIELD, PENN. – Sandy L. Alderfer, chief executive officer (CEO) of Alderfer’s Auctioneers & Appraisers, has announced that Sherry S. Russell has now taken ownership of the newly branded Alderfer Auction. “I could not be happier to pass the baton to Sherry,” said Alderfer. “She is an experienced CEO who will carry on the Alderfer legacy with a commitment to our local community and will be a tremendous asset to the larger auction industry.”

Russell has worked over the past decade in different capacities in the world of auctions, and has further experience in the business sector. Her keen creativity for operations, marketing ideas and business development matches her passion, positive attitude and energy, said the firm. “I am both excited and honored to be given the opportunity to build upon the successes Sandy has achieved,” said Russell. “I am really thrilled to be working and serving back in the community that I grew up and continue to live in. Helping people through a transitional time in their life is an experience that I don’t look at as work.”

With more than 150 auctions targeted for 2017, the Alderfer team will be actively collaborating strategies to achieve favorable results, and aims to have fun along the way. “I look forward to watching how she grows the company,” Alderfer noted. “I know without a doubt that Sherry loves the auction industry as much as I do. I know she will continue making a mark in the auction profession with great advancements.”

Alderfer will continue to make an impact on the future of the firm as he will perform auctioneer duties at its gallery. “The importance for Sandy to be present on auction days will make a positive impact during the transition. Sandy has built strong ties with our customers and I think they really enjoy being a part of his life. I have also spoken to Sanford, founder of Alderfer’s, about his continued presence at the auctions. He is one of our strongest supporters!” said Russell.

Russell grew up in a family business. Several of her children are already assisting on the auction floor and providing marketing support; in addition, her sister-in-law will run the Bidder’s Choice Café. “The friendly work culture is so heartwarming. The employees have embraced my family, and I look forward to building a stronger bond among the entire Alderfer family,” said Russell.

Sandy Alderfer remains CEO of Sanford Alderfer Inc Realtors and Auctioneers, specializing in real estate sales and services along with commercial liquidation.

The firm’s gallery is at 501 Fairgrounds Road. For information www.alderferauction.com or 215-393-3000.

Sandy L. Alderfer and Alderfer Auction’s new owner Sherry S. Russell.