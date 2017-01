NEW YORK CITY – DeeDee Sides has just announced that her New York City Big Flea show has moved from the Lexington Avenue Armory to the Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom at 311 West 34th Street. The change in location was reportedly caused by lead toxicity in the armory that was recently discovered, forcing the building’s closure.

This show is also changing its former dates of January 20-22. The show will open Thursday, January 19, 1 to 7 pm, and continue January 20-21, 9 to 7. There will be no Sunday hours at this location. For more information, www.thebigfleamarket.com or 917-301-7708.