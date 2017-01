COLUMBUS, OHIO – Don Scott finds a facility and just has to bring several hundred dealers to exhibit and sell their antiques; this time in the large arena at Ohio Expo Center where admission was free for the two days, December 17-18, only $5 to the state for parking. That helped bring big crowds of shoppers.

A casual affair with all-day setup on the day before, the show had a mix of offerings ranging from early William and Mary period furniture and accessories to collectibles, such as 33½ rpm records from the 1960s.

Ray Mongenas, Loveland, Ohio, offered some of the earliest antiques in the building, with an English chest of drawers, circa 1700, as one of his primary pieces. Although the legs may have been modified, it was still in very good condition, with period pulls, and sold quickly, along with a pair of brass candlesticks from the same time frame. He also offered an oak Jacobean side chair with padded cane seat and several other early candlesticks.

Across the aisle, J.T. Wheeler, an exhibitor from Plains, Ohio, sold his baker’s cupboard, complete with all of its accessories and parts, at the beginning of the show. He was also doing well with his collection of pre-1894 firearms and some Nineteenth Century painted furniture.

Meanwhile, Peter Nee brought a collection that featured Midcentury Modern furniture and related accessories from his Millwood, Va., home. This included a matched pair of arm chairs and an urn lamp with a French empire stand.

Knightstown, Ind., exhibitor Steve Peterson showed a large collection of jewelry. One case was all precious jewelry, while another was semiprecious, including a striking coral set, earrings, brooch and pin.

There were two pair of blown molded glass candle sticks offered by Jack Peacock. He was only sure that they had been made in Massachusetts, circa 1860-70, but could not identify the maker. One in vaseline color, the other clear, both were in perfect condition and the Winston-Salem dealer offered them at a reasonable price.

James Wilder, Newport, Ky., is a frequent exhibitor at this show with his family helping in the sales and setup. It is important that he has the help for his collection is large and varied, including hunting and fishing supplies, toys from the last hundred years, clocks made in Connecticut in the Nineteenth Century, which he has restored, stoneware, early advertising and a great deal more. His several booths are something like a country store in their variety and sales were good right from the start.

An early Wurlitzer disc music box was offered as part of the inventory from Diane Willrath of Toledo, Ohio. She had two price options, one including two discs, another including all the discs she had, about 20.

The celestial globe was essential in Eighteenth and early Nineteenth Century navigation and Bradley Bloom, a Kalamazoo, Mich., exhibitor was offering one in very good condition. He also had a British Marine dress uniform, circa 1890, available.

Coming from Camillus, N.Y., with all their Christmas items and toys, The Village Antiques was showing dolls, decorations and a good deal more. The dealers, Sandra Belko and Charles Landon, have a large collection of handmade dolls, but also small toys and doll house furniture.

High Mountain Antiques, Terre Haute, Ind., featured glass from the first half of the Twentieth Century. Dan and Tina Jockel, Indiana, Penn., have been dealing in Americana for most of their lives and here offered a collection of handmade summer quilts, which Tina thought could be Amish. Cast iron cookware was a large part of Garret Overly’s collection.

Tom Anderson, Marysville, Ohio, brought several pairs of snowshoes to the show and was taking a lot of jokes about how smart that was, given the week’s weather, with snow and ice forecast.

Chris Warren came from Clay City, Ky., with his inventory of Americana, which included a collection of six bowback Windsor side chairs, several quilts and coverlets and a collection of small household accessories. On one shelf alone he had a dozen cow bells.

This is a show for finding good Americana from the last 200 years, and it is conducted on the third weekend of the fall and winter months. The next event is set for January 21-22; hours are Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm and Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free and there is food service on site. For more information, 740-569-2800 or www.scottantiquemarket.com.