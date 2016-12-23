Join Brooklyn Glass Artist Thaddeus Wolfe

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Wunsch Collection is hosting “An Evening On Glass Art,” a special demonstration and discussion on the history of glass art with artist Thaddeus Wolfe and glass specialists from the New York dealership Glass Past, exhibitors at the January 20-29 Winter Antiques Show in Manhattan. The event is planned for Thursday, January 12, at 7pm at Brooklyn Glass, 142 13th Street in Brooklyn, N.Y. There will a glassblowing demonstration at 7:45 pm. Brooklyn Gin and Sixpoint Brewery are providing drinks. The program is open to all lovers of the decorative arts. Brooklyn, N.Y., artist Thaddeus Wolfe (b.1979) studied

glass at the Cleveland Institute of Art and held artist residencies at Pilchuck Glass School, the Creative Glass Center of America in New Jersey and the Tacoma Glass Museum. His work, represented through R and Company, is exhibited in galleries and museums across the country.