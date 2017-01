DETROIT, MICH. – The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) presents “Bitter|Sweet: Coffee, Tea & Chocolate,” on view through March 5. The introduction of coffee, tea and chocolate to Europe, beginning in the late Sixteenth Century, profoundly changed drinking habits, tastes and social customs, and spurred demand for specialized vessels such as tea canisters, coffee cups, sugar bowls and chocolate pots.

The 68 works of art in “Bitter|Sweet” are mostly from the museum’s comprehensive holdings in pre-1850 European silver and ceramics. Highlights include three decorated beverage services: a rare 24-piece set made by Germany’s F