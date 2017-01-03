Barn Star Manages Adirondack Museum Show, Sept. 15-16



BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE, N.Y. — Rhinebeck, N.Y.-based Barn Star Productions and Frank Gaglio have announced that they have acquired the management position of the 25th Annual Adirondack Museum Antiques Show and Sale this coming September 15 and 16.

Featuring over more than 50 exhibitors, the event started more than 25 years ago and has attracted collectors from across the United States seeking the finest in rustic, camp, Native American, Adirondack furnishings and accessories in a beautiful, outdoor setting under tents and covered porches.

While the main theme of the show will present exceptional frontier decor, Barn Star plans to gentrify the offerings to attract a broader audience by adding a few new categories such as fine art, estate and designer jewelry and midcentury modern, which all blend well with contemporary camp and lodge living.

Beginning the festivities, a preview party will be conducted on Friday, September 15, from 3-6 pm with rustic fare and libations. It will offer an opportunity for attendees to get a firsthand look at the objects and art for sale before the general public opening on Saturday. Tickets are required for the pre-view and are available at adirondackmuseum.org or call 518-352-7311, extension 119.

On Saturday, September 16, a museum admission ticket includes the antiques show from 10 am until 5 pm plus all museum exhibits. Parking is free and there will be food available at the show.

Visitors who will be coming from out of town can go to www.barnstar.com and click on the Adirondack Museum Show name for a list of accommodations. It is recommended to book one’s room early as they will fill up well in advance of this event.

The Adirondack Museum is at 9097 State Route 30. For information, www.barnstar.com or 845-876-0616. Dealer applications are available by contact Gaglio or Lynn Webb for an application at barnstar1@aol.com.