Master Drawings New York, exhibitions are on view January 21-28 in 24+ galleries on the Upper East Side. A preview at each of the participating galleries will be Friday, January 20, 4 to 8 pm; show hours are Monday to Saturday 10 to 6; and Sunday, 2 to 6 pm. A loan exhibition of master drawings from the Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London, Conn., will be on view at the Academy Mansion, 2 East 63rd Street. A symposium hosted by Master Drawings Journal will be January 24, www.masterdrawingsinnewyork.com.

“Delirium: The Art of the Symbolist Book,” January 20-May 14, Morgan Library & Museum, 225 Madison Avenue at 36th Street; 212-685-0008 or www.themorgan.org.

“Kerry James Marshall: Mastry” through January 29 at the Met Breuer, 945 Madison Avenue; “Max Beckmann in New York,” through February 20 and “Native American Masterpieces from the Charles and Valerie Diker Collection” through March 19 at the Metropolitan Museum, 1000 Fifth Avenue; www.metmuseum.org or 212-535-7710.

“Securing the Shadow: Posthumous Portraiture in America,” through February 26 at the American Folk Art Museum, 2 Lincoln Square at 66th Street; www.folkartmuseum.org or 212-595-9533.

“John Howard Sanden: Portraits and Paintings, A Fifty Year Retrospective,” January 16-February 3 at Salmagundi Club, 47 Fifth Avenue; www.salmagundi.org or 212-255-7740.

“A Taste for the Fantastic: Setting the Table in 1820s New York” through February 5 at Mount Vernon Hotel Museum & Garden, 421 East 61st Street; for guided tours, 212-838-6878 or r.osborne@mvhm.org.

“Silver in Twentieth Century Design,” through January 31 at S.J. Shrubsole, 104 East 57th Street; www.shrubsole.com or 212-753-8920.

“Important European Sculpture,” January 19-28, presented by Tomasso Brothers Fine Art at Carlton Hobbs LLC, 60 East 93rd Street; www.tomassobrothers.co.uk or 212-423-9000.

“China Trade Paintings,” January 21-28, Martyn Gregory Gallery will exhibit at Academy Mansion, 2 East 63rd Street; www.martyngregory.com.

“Will Barnet – The Abstract Works: A Language of Forms,” through February 4, National Arts Club, 15 Gramercy Park South, www.nationalartsclub.org or 212-475-3424.

“Frances Picabia: Our Heads are Round so Our Thoughts Can Change Direction,” through March 19 at the Museum of Modern Art, 11 West 53rd Street; www.moma.org or 212-708-9400.

“New York At Its Core,” new permanent exhibition at the Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street, www.mcny.org or 212-534-1672.

“The First Jewish Americans,” through March 12, New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, www.nyhistory.org or 212-873-3400.

“Pierre Gouthiere: Virtuoso Gilder at the French Court,” through February 19, Frick Collection, 1 East 70th Street, www.frick.org or 212-288-0700.

“Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design,” through March 26, Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Avenue at 92nd Street, www.thejewishmuseum.org or 212-423-3200.

Seminars, Lectures

And Special Events

10 am to 6 pm, Americana Week Symposium, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; www.sothebys.com RSVP to 212-894-1099. Presenters, subject to change, include Erik Gronning, Jason Busch, Laura C. Keim, Andrew Richmond, Selby Kiffer, John Ward, Glenn Adamson, George Parker, Alan Miller, Ann Smart Martin and Robert Trent. RSVP at 212-894-1597. For general inquiries, contact 212-606- 7375 or events@sothebys.com.

6 pm, Americana Week reception, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; www.sothebys.com RSVP to 212-894-1099.

Shows

The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair Preview, Grand Ballroom of the Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, 5 to 8:30 pm. Tickets $90; 310-305-4543 or www.nyceramicsandglass.com. Loan exhibitions are “Private Thoughts: Beadwork Sculpture by Leslie B. Grigsby” and “Expression and Experimentation in Clay.”

Auctions

10 am, Aviva and Jacob Baal-Teshuva Collection, Roland Auctioneers and Valuers, 80 East 11th Street; 212-260-2000 or www.rolandantiques.com.

2 pm, Alexander Hamilton: An Important Family Archive of Letters and Manuscripts, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

2 pm, Chinese Export Art, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza; 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

5 to 8 pm, Historic Deerfield reception at the gallery of Bernard & S. Dean Levy Inc, 24 East 84th Street, RSVP by January 12 to 413-775-7176 or jschofield@historic-deerfield.org.

5:30 to 7:30 pm, Wunsch American Foundation to present the fifth annual Eric M. Wunsch Award for Excellence in the American Arts to Brock Jobe and Leroy Graves; reception honoring recipients at Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza, RSVP3@christies.com.

6:30 to 8:30 pm, From Obscurity to Prominence: The Discovery and Stewardship of Outsider Art, panel discussion on managing an artist’s career or estate, moderated by Chris Wiley in conjunction with Outsider Art Fair at New Museum, 235 Bowery; www.newmuseum.org or 212-219-1222.

Shows

Winter Antiques Show Opening Night Party, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue, 5 to 9 pm, staggered admission. Vice Chairs preview, 5 pm, $2,500; Benefactors preview, 5 pm, $1,000; Collector’s preview, 6 pm, $500, Patrons preview, 7:30 pm, $300 per person. Loan exhibition is “Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum: Revolution & Evolution,” 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiqueshow.com.

The New York City Big Flea Antiques Market, Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 West 34th Street, 1 to 7 pm, $15, www.nycbigflea.com or 917-301-7708.

25th anniversary edition of Outsider Art Fair Preview, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, Early Access, 2 to 6 pm; Vernissage, 6 to 9 pm, $50; One-day passes are $20 or Friday-Sunday pass is $50; www.outsiderartfair.com or 212-337-3338.

The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Grand Ballroom of the Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 7 pm. Admission $20; 310-305-4543 or www.nyceramicsandglass.com.

Auctions

10 am, The Highly Important Americana Collection of George S. Parker II from the Caxambas Foundation, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

10 am, Palmetto Hall: The Jay P. Altmayer Family Collection. Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza; 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

10 am to noon, Anne Hill Blanchard Uncommon Artists Lecture, at the American Folk Art Museum, 2 Lincoln Square at 66th Street; www.folkartmuseum.org or 212-595-9533, $10 members/students/seniors or $12 public.

Noon, “Inside the Head of a Collector,” lecture by Shirley M. Mueller. The New York Ceramics & Glass

Fair, Grand Ballroom of Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street. Free with show admission; 310-305-4543 or www.nyceramicsandglass.com.

2 pm, “Eureka! A Discovery of Eighteenth Century True Porcelain in Philadelphia and Other Tales of Ceramic Intrigue,” lecture by Robert Hunter. The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Grand Ballroom of Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street. Free with show admission; 310-305-4543 or www.nyceramicsandglass.com.

4 pm, “Pictures Worth A Thousand Pots: Tracing Ceramics In Art,” lecture by Angelika Kuettner. The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Grand Ballroom of Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street. Free with show admission; 310-305-4543 or www.nyceramicsandglass.com.

Shows

The Art, Design & Antiques Show at Wallace Hall, St Ignatius Loyola Church, 980 Park Avenue at 84th Street, 10 am to 7 pm. Admission $15; www.rehshows.com or 203-920-1755. A shuttle will run between this show and the Winter Antiques Show.

The New York City Big Flea Antiques Market, Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 West 34th Street, 9 am to 7 pm, $15, www.nycbigflea.com or 917-301-7708.

The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Grand Ballroom of the Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 7 pm. Admission $20; 310-305-4543 or www.nyceramicsandglass.com.

Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am to 8 pm. One-day passes are $20 or Friday-Sunday pass is $50; www.outsiderartfair.com or 212-337-3338.

Auctions

10 am, Iris Schwartz Collection of American Silver, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

10 am, Courageous Spirits: Outsider and Vernacular Art. Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza; 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

10:30 and 2 pm, Important American Furniture, Folk Art and Silver, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza; 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

2 pm, Important Americana, including Property from the Collection of Joan Oestreich Kend; Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

New York Antiques Weekend with the Decorative Arts Trust runs January 20-22, $350 per person, includes private tours of the Winter Antiques Show and lunch in the Board of Officers Room as well as tours of the private collection of Judith Hernstadt, former Governor of the Trust, on Fifth Avenue; a private visit and coffee at the New York Yacht Club, and a tour of the Frick Collection’s exhibit, “Pierre Gouthiere: Virtuoso Gilder at the French Court.” Registration deadline is January 6, www.decorativeartstrust.org or 610-627-4970.

11 am, Winter Antiques Show design luncheon and tour, includes early admission in the Board of Officers Room. Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue; reservations required at Helenkippax1@gmail.com.

Noon, “The Feminine Clay,” lecture by Shannon Stratton. The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Grand Ballroom of Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street. Free with show admission, 310-305-4543 or www.nyceramicsandglass.com.

2 pm, “Just for Fun: Ceramics, Glass & Humor,” lecture by Leslie Grigsby. The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Grand Ballroom of Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street. Free with show admission, 310-305-4543 or www.nyceramicsandglass.com.

4 pm, “Things of Beauty Growing: British Studio Pottery,” lecture by Glenn Adamson. The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Grand Ballroom of Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street. Free with show admission, 310-305-4543 or www.nyceramicsandglass.com.

Saturday, January 21

Shows

The New York City Big Flea Antiques Market, Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 West 34th Street, 9 am to 7 pm, $15, www.nycbigflea.com or 917-301-7708.

The Art, Design & Antiques Show at Wallace Hall, St Ignatius Loyola Church, 980 Park Avenue at 84th Street, 11 am to 6 pm. Admission $15; www.rehshows.com or 203-920-1755. A shuttle will run between this show and the Winter Antiques Show.

Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. Admission $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Grand Ballroom of the Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 7 pm. Admission $20; 310-305-4543 or www.nyceramicsandglass.com.

Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am to 8 pm. One-day passes are $20 or Friday-Sunday pass is $50; www.outsiderartfair.com or 212-337-3338.

Auctions

10 am, Important American Folk Art from the Ralph and Susanne Katz Collection, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

2 pm, Property from the Collection of E. Newbold and Margaret du Pont Smith, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

3 pm, Important Americana including Property from the Collection of Joan Oestreich Kend; Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Seminars, Lectures

And Special Events

11 am, Winter Antiques Show VIP tour and lunch, includes early admission with dealer’s tour and luncheon in the Board of Officers Room. Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue; Reservations required at Helenkippax1@gmail.com.

Noon, “Lighting in the Nineteenth Century American Home,” lecture by Jeffrey Evans. The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Grand Ballroom of Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street. Free with show admission, 310-305-4543 or www.nyceramicsandglass.com.

2 pm, “Pioneer and Pre-Eminent: The Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum (And the World of American Folk Art),” loan exhibition lecture series with Nancy Druckman, Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

2 pm, “Buy, Sell or Give? What Happens When the Kids Don’t Want It,” lecture by Leslie Ferrin and panelists. The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Grand Ballroom of Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street. Free with show admission, 310-305-4543 or www.nyceramicsandglass.com.

4 pm, “What a Long, Strange Trip It’s Been: American Ceramics from Functional to Funk,” lecture by Jeannine Falino. The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Grand Ballroom of Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street. Free with show admission, 310-305-4543 or www.nyceramicsandglass.com.

Shows

The Art, Design & Antiques Show at Wallace Hall, St Ignatius Loyola Church, 980 Park Avenue at 84th Street, 11 am to 5 pm. Admission is $15; www.rehshows.com or 203-920-1755. A shuttle will run between this show and the Winter Antiques Show.

Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue, noon to 6 pm. Admission $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com

The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Grand Ballroom of the Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 7 pm. Admission $20; 310-305-4543 or www.nyceramicsandglass.com.

Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am to 6 pm. Admission is $20; www.outsiderartfair.com or 212-337-3338.

Seminars, Lectures

And Special Events

8:30 am, Emerging Scholars Colloquium, inaugural event presented by the Decorative Arts Trust and the Classical American Homes Preservation Trust at George F. Baker Carriage House, 69 East 93rd Street; $25 or $10 for students. Registration deadline is January 6, www.decorativeartstrust.org or 610-627-4970.

2 pm, “Celebrating 60 Years of Collecting At The Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum,” loan exhibition lecture series with Laura Pass Barry, Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Shows

Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. Admission $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Seminars, Lectures

And Special Events

11 am, “Out of the Box Art,” Chubb panel discussion at Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

2 pm, “The Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum’s Collection of Quilts: From the Chesapeake to Apple Pie Ridge & Beyond,” loan exhibition lecture series with Kimberly Smith Ivey, Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Shows

Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. Admission $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Auctions

2 pm, Old Master Drawings. Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza; 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

Seminars, Lectures

And Special Events

11 am, Winter Antiques Show VIP tour and lunch, includes early admission with dealer’s tour and luncheon in the Board of Officers Room. Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue; reservations required at Helenkippax1@gmail.com.

2 pm, “Collecting American Made: From A Tennessee Face Jug to a New York Coffee Pot,” loan exhibition lecture series with Suzanne Findlen Hood, Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

4:30 to 6 pm, Drawings, Connoisseurship, and Scholarship Today: a Discussion with the Editorial Board of Master Drawings, symposium hosted by Master Drawings Journal, Academy Mansion, 2 East 63rd Street; free and open to all. RSVP to Allison Wucher at 929-265-1441 or allison@masterdrawingsinnewyork.com.

Shows

Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. Admission $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Auctions

10 am, English and Continental Furniture and Decorative Arts/Old Master Paintings, Doyle New York, 175 East 87th Street; 212-427-2730 or www.doylenewyork.com.

10 am, Old Master Drawings, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

2 pm, Old Master Prints. Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza; 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

6 pm, Master Paintings & Sculpture Evening Sale, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Shows

Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue, noon to 6 pm. Admission $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Auctions

10 am, Master Paintings & Sculpture Day Sale, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

1 pm, Important Maritime Paintings & Decorative Arts. Bonhams, 580 Madison Avenue; 212-644-9001 or www.bonhams.com.

1:30 pm, Alphonse Mucha & Masters of Art Nouveau: The Harry C. Meyerhoff Collection. Swann Auction Galleries, 104 East 25th Street; 212-254-4710 or www.swanngalleries.com.

Seminars, Lectures

And Special Events

7 to 9 pm, Winter Antiques Show Young Collectors Night, tickets $200 per person in advance. Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Shows

Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. Admission $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Auctions

10 am, Master Paintings & Nineteenth Century European Art, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Seminars, Lectures

And Special Events

5:30 to 8 pm, Winter Antiques Show Expert Eye Evening, tickets $25. Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Shows

Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. Admission $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

1 pm, Maps, prints and American paintings, Arader Galleries, 1016 Madison Avenue, preview exhibition will take place at the gallery ten days prior to the sale; 212-628-7625.

Seminars, Lectures

And Special Events

10 am to 3 pm, How We Remember: Death in American Art & Culture, symposium at the American Folk Art Museum, 2 Lincoln Square at 66th Street; www.folkartmuseum.org or 212-595-9533, $25 members/students/seniors or $30 public.

11 am to 6 pm, “Kerry James Marshall – A Creative Convening” symposium presented by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue at 82nd Street, in conjunction with the exhibition, “Kerry James Marshall: Mastry,” (on view at the Met Breuer), advance registration required, www.metmuseum.org.

Shows

Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue, noon to 6 pm. Admission $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.